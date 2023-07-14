After the success achieved by the live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘, of DisneyIn the United States, much has been said about its possible sequel, about which Rob Marshall spoke in 2021, assuring that if the first part did well, the second was a fact.

And everything seems to be going smoothly, since halle baileythe American actress who gave life to Ariel in the live action of the 2023 film, even talks about the future of his characterwhich would go through a drastic change in the continuation of the story.

As revealed by Office Box, Halle Bailey already has plans for the second movie of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and plans to make Ariel more mature and powerful, referring to her as ‘Queen Ariel’, who would carry on the legacy of her father, King Triton.

Despite the fact that the details about the possible sequel to the story of the Disney princess have not been revealed, Halle already has the character that she will play years later, when time passes and she ends up becoming a mother, as it happens in ‘The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea’ from 2000.

Halle Bailey wants to play a mature and powerful Ariel in the sequel to ‘The Little Mermaid’

Many are excited to know what the outcome of the sequel to the film will be, despite the fact that its director has not yet confirmed the news. Although it is more than clear that the sequel is in the works, since he has already spoken on the subject several times.

If a sequel is made, halle bailey she would return as Ariel; and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, both in a more mature stage and possibly welcoming his firstborn, Melody.

