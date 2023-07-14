Whoever wins on grass will achieve a result never achieved before: the Tunisian tennis player would be the first African to win the title, the Czech would become the first unseeded champion in the history of the London tournament
Whatever happens, Saturday 15 July will be history. Wimbledon will have a new absolute champion, the tennis world will have an unprecedented Grand Slam winner and both Jabeur and Vondrousova, the two finalists, will achieve something that no one had ever done before them.
#JabeurVondrousova #history
