If we think about those games that are known worldwide for never having existed, we cannot help but take into consideration Half Life 3an unknown meteor that has been orbiting for 20 years now.

The third chapter of the FPS series developed by Valve, after many years of waiting, could actually be in development: this hypothesis is being put into play by Voice actress Natasha Chandelas the newspaper testifies GameRadar.

As reported by the newspaper, in fact, the voice actress has recently updated her CV, adding to her works a certain “Project White Sands” at Valve. Suggesting the Half-Life hypothesis is the fact that White Sands is a real NASA facility, a structure that corresponds in typology to what was seen in previous chapters of the series, albeit with fictitious names.

Supporting this new source of information is the Tyler McVicker dataminerwho not only confirmed that he was aware of a new game in the series, this time not in VR, in development, but that he had some details regarding its content.

According to the dataminer, the title (codename “HLX”) would be in development since the launch of the Alyx chapter (2020) and, within it, we will have the opportunity to wear special clothes to “go out into the game world”.

The dataminer also claims that the project he reported and the one reported by the voice actress would correspond: Half-Life 3 is finally coming and maybe it will be open-world? We’ll find out soon enough, it seems.