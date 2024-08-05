Simone biles She is also human and falls: The US Olympic gymnastics superstar allowed herself the luxury of being vulnerable and fell in the beam final, like three other finalists, and finished fifth, off the podium.

The bar was the penultimate final of Biles in Paris, awaiting the floor event, which will close the competition programme on the same day. The American was far from the podium with 13.100 points.

The beam brought an unknown Olympic glory to Italian gymnastics, gold and bronze thanks to Alice D’Amato (14,366) and Manila Esposito (14,000), separated by China’s Yaqin Zhou (14,100).

After the team silver, Italy has confirmed its position as the leading country in women’s gymnastics, behind only the United States. Its gymnasts have never won a single medal on the beam before.

Fourth was the Brazilian Rebecca Andrade (13,933), with a lower grade than his routine deserved.

Biles She was doing an exercise that was aimed at the podium – D’Amato’s neatness had made the gold very expensive – when after an acrobatic series backwards she lost her footing on the bar and fell. The judges thought hard about her score, a 13.100 that already placed her out of the medals, pending the performance of Andrade, who also surpassed her.

The American has three golds in Paris (team, individual and vault). She has never won an Olympic gold on the beam, although she has two bronzes in each of the two previous Games.

