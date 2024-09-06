Last week, Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in early 2022.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for more air defence support to protect itself.

The announcement of the new missile supplies came as British Defense Secretary John Healey attended a meeting of the Defense Contact Group on Ukraine, a temporary alliance of about 50 countries, at a U.S. air base in Germany.

The British Ministry of Defence said that in light of the new government’s commitment to speed up the delivery of aid to Ukraine, the first batch of missiles announced on Friday is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The missiles, manufactured by Thales, have a range of more than 6 kilometres and can be launched from a variety of platforms including land, sea and air, the defence ministry said.