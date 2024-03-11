Haiti | Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns – gangs have taken over the country's capital

The reason behind the resignation is presumably the rapidly rampant gang violence in Haiti, which has thrown the already unstable country into chaos.

Haitian Acting prime minister-president Ariel Henry resigns, announced the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali according to news agency Reuters.

Armed gangs have taken over much of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Caricom, an association of Caribbean countries that includes Guyana, met on Monday in Jamaica to discuss the worsening situation in Haiti. Ambassadors from the United States, France, Canada and the UN were also invited to the meeting. Also the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the meeting.