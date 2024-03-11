With spring about to arrive and the heat approaching, the idea of ​​having a pool at home sounds more tempting than ever. Costco has the perfect solution for you to enjoy the good weather without leaving home, especially If you want to stay at home these Easter holidays with your loved ones.

Discover the incredible offer of the Bestway removable oval pool, which practically gives away Costco to take your fun up another level, with a price of $12,999; shipping is already included

This removable pool is the ideal complement for your hot and restful days. Its oval design and spacious allows you to enjoy with family and friends without worries.

Characteristics:

⦿ Sturdy Steel Frame: The sturdy steel frame features the Seal & Lock System, ensuring a stable and secure pipe connection. The frame connectors are designed to prevent corrosion and rust, ensuring durability.

⦿ Tritech Reinforced Liner: The lining is made with an ultra-resistant 3-layer material for greater strength and resistance to punctures. It is 15% more effective against tearing, 33% more resistant to stretching and 83% safer against punctures than standard PVC.

⦿ With a capacity of 22,795 liters and space for up to 8 people, its dimensions of 610 cm long, 366 cm wide and 122 cm high make it the perfect option for fun at home.

What accessories does it include?

This set comes complete with a sand filter pump, ladder, cover, solar water heater, maintenance kit, and ChemConnect chemical dispenser.

Specifications:

⦿ Capacity of People: 8

⦿ Shape: Oval

⦿ Filling Capacity: 22,795 liters

⦿ Assembly Required: Yes

⦿ Includes Electric Pump: Yes

⦿ Includes Stairs: Yes

⦿ Includes Water Filter: Yes

Measures:

⦿ Height: 122 cm

⦿ Length: 610 cm

⦿ Width: 366cm

⦿ Weight: 116kg