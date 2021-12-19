Hades is the first video game to win the award Hugo, an annual literary award for the best science fiction or fantasy works of the year.

While there is currently no better video game category, according to the World Science Fiction Convention, this year it was created a one-off category and a permanent premium.

Hades won the Hugo award beating the competition from The Last of Us Part II, Spiritfarer, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Blaseball. Supergiant Games Creative Director Greg Kasavin said in a tweet the following:

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn’t able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I’m grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H – Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

Co-chair of the Hugo Awards Colette Fozard, regarding this historic event, said the following:

Since the beginning of 2020, many of us have spent more time playing the game than we expected. This award will offer fans the opportunity to celebrate games that have been meaningful, joyful and exceptional over the past year.

Hades, since its debut on PC and Nintendo Switch the 17 September 2020, it quickly established itself as the indie game most interesting and appreciated in recent years.

With the recent release of versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S on August 13, 2021, this was further confirmed by the votes that critics gave to the Supergiant Games title.

According to the aggregator of votes and reviews Metacritic, Hades It finished at the top of many of the critics’ ratings, especially with regard to the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X / S consoles.