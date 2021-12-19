If you were hoping that Little Devil Inside’s delay to 2022 would see a release early next year, you may need to adjust your expectations.

Although neither the development team nor Sony have formally confirmed the game’s release date, a new video teaser on PlayStation’s Instagram account has revealed Little Devil Inside will release in “Winter 2022”, which is a little more specific than just 2022.

Other games in the teaser include Sifu, which is given a window of “Spring 2022” even though it’s slated to release on 8th February 2022, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach which is, of course, already out (thanks, TheGamer).

Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlw_MNI-Mg/

As Bertie reported when The Devil Inside was revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event in June 2020, Little Devil Inside was Kickstarted years ago but never appeared. It was once scheduled for release in 2016, even on Wii U it was so long ago, but evidently, development stretched out, and no one expected it at the PlayStation 5 reveal.

A few days after the reveal event, the developers apologized for racist caricatures included in its teaser trailer, stating “Racist stereotypes of any kind were absolutely not intended”.