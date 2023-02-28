Hackers in Russia alert citizens to possible airstrikes

One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the attacks do not stop and this time, Alarming messages shocked the citizens of Belgorod and Voronezh in the Russian border region.



According to official sources, radio and television stations issued an alarm for a possible attack by drones and missiles in that territory. However, the Russian emergency service warned that it was a false alarm.

“As a result of the hacking of the servers of radio stations and television channels in some regions of the country, information was transmitted from the announcement of an air raid alert”the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Likewise, they reiterated that it is a false information and that does not correspond to reality.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Federal Security Service and invited its agents to work for the care of Russia’s digital space and the personal data of its inhabitants.

“It is necessary further increase the level of security of Russia’s digital computing space, detect and stop attempts to disrupt Russia’s resources and communications“, stressed the president.

In Ukrainian territory these alerts are frequent and they serve to warn citizens of a possible attack by the Kremlin.

On the other hand, Russian authorities confirmed that a similar cyber attack occurred last week where hackers had interrupted private television networks to launch these alerts.

The impact of the war in Russia is only experienced in the border area, since inside the country it is rare to see this type of attack.

