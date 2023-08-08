TDespite the German economic downturn, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) remains confident. In the discussion about the state of the German economy, he emphasized the strengths of Germany as a business location. “Currently, about two dozen companies are planning major investments in Germany with a total investment volume of around 80 billion euros,” Habeck told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday). According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, this sum includes some planned investments that are still confidential and not publicly known. “They want to invest here and will create added value and jobs,” said Habeck.

According to the definition of the Ministry of Economics, large investments include those with a volume of more than 100 million euros. These included the planned plant of the chip manufacturer Infineon in Dresden or the production of semiconductors made of silicon carbide, which the US company Wolfspeed is planning in Saarland.

The Federal Republic must work on competitiveness and its economic strength. “But we should also dare to do something and see where things are headed.” Germany is a location with well-trained people, a strong middle class, innovative companies and a number of companies that have ideas and would renew themselves. “From the pharmaceutical industry to battery cell production, from the semiconductor industry to hydrogen production, we have created a diverse biotope with a great willingness to invest, which will also bear significant fruit in the coming years and will help to renew prosperity,” said Habeck.

The German economy is in the doldrums. The International Monetary Fund expects Germany to be the only economy among the more than 20 countries and regions examined in which economic output will fall slightly this year.







Greens want to plan 30 billion

The Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag wants to boost the economy with an investment agenda of 30 billion euros. “We need a smart investment agenda as an impetus for sustainable growth, prosperity and the competitiveness of Germany as a business location,” says a paper available to the newspapers of the editorial network Germany, which was written by the parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge and the parliamentary group deputies Andreas Audretsch and Julia Verlinden.

Among other things, it is about investments in future technologies, in public infrastructure and in buildings. Financing should be secured in particular via the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF). The Green politicians want to help the construction industry and invest in energy-efficient buildings. They also rely on an industrial electricity price to help companies to get cheaper energy and insist on the tariff loyalty law.