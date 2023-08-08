My Hero Academia has announced that the anime will be releasing its fourth film soon, and the first details revealed about the upcoming project hint that this new film will explore the fallen hero society that fans saw take shape during the last few episodes of the sixth season of the anime. My Hero Academia.

The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga, My Hero Academiabegan its first phase in the second half of the sixth season seen earlier this year, hinting that the world of heroes in Japan had been reduced to rubble after everything Tomura Shigaraki and All For One had done. during the Paranormal Liberation Front War.

Then, My Hero Academia immediately dives into another big battle in the arcs that follow (which we’ll see unfold in the seventh season of My Hero Academia), but luckily, the next movie of My Hero Academia he will actually spend some time in the ruined world of heroes left at the end of season six. As hinted at by series creator Kohei Horikoshi in a special message to fans about the new movie of My Hero Academiathe fourth film will take place after the war seen in the sixth season, and the “collapsed society will be the setting”.

The next movie of My Hero Academia will feature an original story not seen in the manga or previous anime releases, and Kohei Horikoshi will oversee the project as general supervisor and provide new character designs for the project. By teasing fans about what the next movie will cover My Hero AcademiaHorikoshi stated:

“It will take place after the War of the sixth season, which means that the collapsing society will be the setting this time.”

Hinting more about what might be to come in the film, Horikoshi said:

“After going through so much and learning a lot, who will Deku and his friends fight this time? What will they protect?! Please look forward to it!”

With the original manga heading straight into another massive war shortly after the last one, My Hero Academia He didn’t really have much time to develop this new shattered society in Japan. So it looks like the new movie will help fill in those gaps.

Via: comic book