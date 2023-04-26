Home page politics

The FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr comments on “Markus Lanz” on the traffic light dispute about the planned heating law. © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

FDP man Christian Dürr is trying to calm the waves against the Greens. He creatively defended the veto for the European end of combustion engines.

Hamburg – During the corona pandemic, he was the permanent star guest on “Markus Lanz”: in 2021 Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was on ZDF Talk eleven times, and the year before even 17 times. In 2021, the doctor was only topped by the deputy editor-in-chief of the WorldRobin Alexander.

Now another politician is polarizing on Lauterbach’s footsteps. And that despite the fact that in parts it comes across as a counter-proposal. Christian Dürr is politically yellow instead of red and comes across as more of a pragmatist than a theoretician. The FDP parliamentary group leader knows how to make pithy statements. However, in the meantime, the talk has also come under a lot of pressure.

Markus Lanz – these guests will be discussing on April 25 with:

Christian Dürr (FDP) – Chairman of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag

– Chairman of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag Felix Lee – Journalist and China expert

– Journalist and China expert Kerstin Munstermann – Journalist at the “Rheinische Post”

– Journalist at the “Rheinische Post” Isabella Weber – economist

But in the beginning there was an offensive. “The last generation are self-promoters, it’s not about the climate, but about attracting attention and disruption,” Dürr reproaches on Tuesday evening (April 25) on “Lanz”. The climate issue is therefore of secondary importance for the activists. That’s why Lanz says in disbelief: “They’re going to jail for that…” But Dürr sticks to his thesis. He praises the commitment of Fridays For Future and, with a view to the last generation, asks himself “where the goal is”.

“Markus Lanz”: Last generation polarized in the ZDF talk – does the mood change?

China expert Felix Lee disagrees with Dürr. Of course you can argue about the form of the protest, he says. “If a flood disaster happens again, we all agree that we have to do more for the climate, but you don’t notice it in everyday life. They are desperate.” Journalist Kerstin Münstermann from the Rheinische Post points out that the mood is changing all the time: “The activists in Berlin were happy that the police were there to protect them from the drivers.”

Journalist Kerstin Münstermann and China expert Felix Lee as guests at “Markus Lanz”. © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

Lanz leans over to Dürr. “Are you concerned with the climate or with surveys?” Dürr affirmed the importance of the climate. “Did you put your hand to the end of combustion engines in the EU because the climate is so important to you?” asks the moderator. Combustion engines must become climate-neutral, Dürr then demands.

Dürr in the car dispute with “Lanz”: Do not ban people in rural areas from cities

Lee shakes his head. “There are so many role models for the traffic turnaround,” he says, citing Tokyo as an example. If you want to own a car there, you have to prove that you have a parking space. However, this costs 800 euros a month, “that’s why there are hardly any cars and the traffic is flowing”. His appeal to Dürr: “These are measures that are not that difficult.” As expected, Dürr does not think much of this idea. He points out that 60 percent of Germans live in rural areas. “These people are dependent on the car and I think it’s wrong to ban these people from the cities.”

Most recently, Bijan Djir-Sarai, the Secretary General of the FDP, had judged: “The pondering about zero growth and renunciation of prosperity may fascinate left-green chair circles.” Lanz would like to know from Dürr whether it is his idea that “the Greens are the main opponents”. and Habeck the “Satan with the heat pump”. Dürr elaborates: “The question could give the impression that it’s about some show. When it comes to heating, almost 80 million people are affected. This is a real concern and when you say ‘It can’t work like that’, then it’s a question of whether you take people seriously with their concerns.”

“Markus Lanz”: ZDF talk about the heating dispute – “Impression, Habeck personally rips out the heating”

Lanz does not give up and talks to Dürr about Robert Habeck’s building energy law. “You spoke of a heating ban law, why are you doing that?” Dürr keeps a low profile, he says evasively: “This proposal has caused a lot of people to worry.” have to rip out. “Did you say, ‘The impression was given,'” asks Lanz smugly. “That means translated that it was never in there?” “Was it in there?!” he insists again and again on Dürr’s attempt at clarification.

“Yes, it was in there – that was the reading of many suppliers,” replies the FDP politician, laughing at Lanz. However, Münstermann also emphasizes: “In fact, the first suggestion gave the impression that Mr. Habeck was personally with you and ripping out your heating. Everyone then used that politically for themselves.”

On the subject of heat pumps, Felix Lee brought back some interesting information. The Viessmann company, the German market leader in heating engineering based in Allendorf (Eder), in the state of Hesse, wants to sell its heat pump division to an American company.

Background: Viessmann says that the heat pump market from China will be flooded and a German company cannot compete there. It was similar with the production of photovoltaic systems, Lee recalls. More than 80 percent of these systems now come from China.

Markus Lanz in the second – the conclusion of the show:

Christian Dürr blew his powder out of the last generation right from the start. After that, he strove for harmony and didn’t want to have much to do with a dispute with the Greens. He also argued the veto against the combustion engine off in a bite-sized morsel: the FDP is really just about promoting the technology. The journalist Felix Lee enriched the round with interesting facts and daring theses. (Christoph Heuser)