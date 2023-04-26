Dozens of houses burned to the ground in the Ural village of Sosva showed on video

As a result of a fire in the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk region, dozens of houses burned to the ground. What was left of them was shown on video. Aerial footage published by Telegram-Shot channel.

About the state of emergency in the Russian village became known on April 25. The fire started near the medical correctional institution (LIU) No. 23. According to the regional Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service, dry grass caught fire there. The fire quickly spread to residential buildings due to strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the village.

As a result, more than a hundred houses burned down, one person died – his body was found during the analysis of the rubble after the fire. The fire was localized on an area of ​​9 thousand square meters, about 1.2 thousand houses were saved from the fire.

Because of the fire in Sosva, 240 convicts were evacuated from the medical correctional institution (LIU) No. 23. There were no casualties among the prisoners.