Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli divorce: the comment of Laura Freddi

By a strange coincidence of fate, Laura Freddi, ex of Paolo Bonolis, found herself commenting on live TV on the news of the divorce between the conductor and Sonia Bruganelli, announced by the couple on Tuesday 6 June.

Laura Freddi, in fact, was a guest of Today is another daythe Rai 1 program hosted by Serena Bortone, when the presenter read the news of the separation between Bonolis and Bruganelli.

“I know that you were also his girlfriend” Serena Bortone declared to Laura Freddi asking her for a comment on the story.

“I was a little girl – replied Laura Freddi – they are two such intelligent people, they have a complicity, beyond the love that has united them for years”.

“I think they will have to protect their family and I think this is the most important thing. I’m sorry, you know? I’ve known Paolo for many years, I’ve also started getting to know Sonia in recent years: there’s also been this complicity between us and, I have to tell you the truth, I’m sorry. Like any couple that separates, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Even the public grows fond of these famous couples”.