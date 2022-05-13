Haland. The Madrid He is still the rival to beat on the pitch and in the offices. In the week that Haland signed for him City you can say louder than ever. The enormous work of Omar Berrada Y Txiki Begiristain for taking him to etihad resulted in a successful and grandiose operation. Fundamentally it is because Madrid was in the middle, the club that not only costs to beat on the field but also in the market. The PSG it’s the same with Mbappe: being able to deprive Madrid of him would already be a triumph.

Postscript. A Spanish agent who maintains a close relationship with City was involved in Operation Haaland. His role was key. Also that of Guardiola. Together they convinced the player and the father that his future now passes through Manchester. Time will tell if he succeeds or not.

Confidence. Ceferin emerged triumphant from his Congress of the UEFA in Vienna. The hugs with Infantinewith Al Khelaifithe support of the European Unionthe new one Championstuning with Thebesrepresentative of the leagues… Everything paves the way for him to be re-elected president next year in Lisbonas was suggested in the Congress. It has no rival. Only one matter can disturb the peace: the super league. The match ball is in the decision of the Luxembourg European Courtscheduled for the end of the year.

super cup. Among the plans to change some competitions is the remodeling of the European Super Cup. It would be played by four teams, instead of two, in the style of the Spain who implanted Rubiales a few years ago. The goal is to bring it to USA either Asia and get economic juice out of it. I like the idea a lot.

Hello Qatar. In case the controversy was missing worldin South America one has broken out that can end Ecuador deleted. The alleged forgery of his player’s documents Byron Castillo, who would have been born in Colombianot in Ecuador, is being investigated by FIFA. Chiliof course, ask to take his place in qatar. For these things to still happen in 2022 is unheard of.

Today we discover… Joao Gomes (2001). You don’t always have to stand out Brazil talented attacking players, also midfielders like this one from flamingo which is being the sensation of the start of the season. An octopus to recover balls, with a great shot, he is already a starter in a big one and there are those who see in him the new Casemiro. Big words.