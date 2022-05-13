The penultimate day begins League. There are only two finals left, six points at stake… with some things still to be decided. Among them, the positions of Europe League and of Conference and two of the three relegation spots. For better or worse, everything has an end. But how quickly time passes. I still keep in my retina the goal of Griezmann to the Valencia by the entire squad in the first round, the goal of Chukwueze to the bayern and the two of Rodrygo to the Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions.

This is football and what excites us is to see the players running towards the corner flag as close to the stands as possible, followed by a large mass of fans who accompany them in their delirium. And that is exactly what we expect every time we go to a stadium: what Real Madrid did to us against City, the PSG or the Chelsea. Although in this case it is something special, a self-fulfilling prophecy, a conviction that turns into magic that disturbs even the best players. It reminds me of Uganda. Before the matches, a healer approaches the rival’s post to perform a spell and thus take the victory.

And that magic is what we want to experience. Due in large part to star players spread across just half a dozen European clubs. For this reason, the differences in a match between some of the best teams is very fine. The slightest change in trend, the silliest mistake or an imperceptible tactical change can have socio-economic consequences for a club. Sometimes we like the endings, others not so much because our disappointment is the happiness of the rival but soon everything will return to its place, the titles, the leagues and the relegations will be forgotten with the need to achieve it again.

“Sometimes we like endings, others not so much, but soon everything will return to its place. Leagues and relegation will be forgotten with the need to get it back.”

The expression of Super Sport, Augusto Cesar Lendoirosaid that the football bubble has been punctured but after the super euphoric and wild nights in Madrid and Villarreal, full of magic and miracles, I no longer believe that of such football debubble. The bubble will never burst, because it is something that is deeply embedded in our soul. But yes, gentlemen of the schedules, do not put football on us on Saturday mornings because they are difficult to follow. It’s time to accompany our children to his activities and it would be ugly to walk around with the mobile watching another game, while your excited son looks at you so you can see how he does his first ballet movements. Also on Mondays it is difficult to sit down to watch a game and much more to go to the field because there is no time. The essence of this sport is lost, which is to share and comment on the game with your friends or family. And there yes, little by little, we can forget the feeling of generational belonging to a team by not enjoying ourselves as we all did before as a family.

And since I start to ask, do not make a League of a single team bringing only Mbappe. Make an effort and bring in a few more stars to add even more excitement to this. If not, in the end, the bubble will be true… #Come back soonLevante.