Saturday, May 14, 2022
Editorial Finland relies on our game in the spring Games

May 13, 2022
in World Europe
Editorial|Editorial

The Eurovision Song Contest and the World Hockey Championships are the spring double carnival. This year, Finland relies on experience in both.

The two of you after a year of coronavirus, the spring carnivals are finally allowed to be celebrated in a normal disorder. The double celebration of spring – the Eurovision Song Contest and the World Hockey Championships – will take place this Saturday: Finland will be represented by The Rasmus in the visa final in Turin, and Finland will meet Latvia in the Tampere puck arena.

In both races, Finland seeks success with experience. Founded in 1994, The Rasmus is one of the best years. Competition piece Jezebel again made with Desmond Child, 68, known for his numerous hit songs. Guaranteed professional work, but what is it enough for?

The same can be asked about the World Cup puck, where champion coach Jukka Jalonen is looking for a continuation of the Olympic victory with the help of his familiar creditors. “Our game” works and routine is enough, but is there passion at crucial moments?

See also  Russia Russia's economy has been in misery for a long time and may explain Russia's current defiance - "A sense of inferiority combined with despair is a dangerous combination"

The world situation casts a shadow over both races. Russia is out of the crowd, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra is again the visa finale pre-favorites.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.

Recommended

