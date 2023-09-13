Oslo (Reuters)

Erling Haaland scored his 25th goal in 26 international matches, helping Norway to a 2-1 victory over Georgia, and keeping his country’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship finals alive.

The 23-year-old striker scored a goal in the 25th minute, before captain Martin Odegaard doubled the score eight minutes later, as the hosts took control of the match that was held at Ulleval Stadium in Oslo.

However, with Norway needing three points to survive, in the struggle to occupy one of the two places qualifying for the finals from Group A, Bodo Zivzevadze increased the tension of the hosts, when he reduced the gap for Georgia in stoppage time.

Norway coach Steele Solbakken said that his team threatened its opponent more as the match continued.

He added: The beginning was a bit slow, but at the same time we were completely in control. They were very defensively clustered and closed the spaces well, then we gradually became more dangerous, and we were completely in control for a long period, before they scored from nothing.

Norway occupies third place in Group A, with seven points from five matches, eight points behind leaders Scotland and two points behind second-placed Spain, which played four matches.