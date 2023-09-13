We are not superfluous. The 0-0 in Santiago against the feisty Chile and with goalkeeper Camilo Vargas as the key figure of the match show that the Colombia selection It is not the last soda in the desert, contrary to that enlarged feeling that the last 1-0 victory over Venezuela left in the majority of critics and fans.

The result is good, especially when the images of the three sensational flights of the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to deflect balls destined for a goal, of the incredible waste of Alexis Sanchez in the face of the goal and lonelier than the Lone Ranger and one more of the ball that bounced as if in slow motion on a stick…

Ah! And without counting the scare of the goal disallowed for Maripán by the VAR that caught him ahead.

These are the proofs that 0-0 is good. They are the data and they must be given.

It has always been said that a bad settlement is better than a good fight, but this time the visitor’s tie was a good settlement, since ‘truth-truth’ Colombia had only one real chance of scoring: when Sinisterra broke down, when He played on a clean ball that Uribe rolled to him.

We are not superfluous. Look: despite the fact that Chile is believed to be an old and worn-out team, I create more and clear scoring options in a very equal match.

Once again Colombia had another opaque and gray first half, despite having started spirited and attacking from the left with Machado, Carrascal and Díaz. But that momentum only lasted 10 minutes, as the match became rough, scraped, clashed, of strength and, fundamentally, because the brand midfielders (Lerma and Uribe) did not take it away, they did not recover it. That was the real problem and not the field protested by Colombia the day before for having bumps, noses, bare areas and holes.

I refer to the evidence: in the second half possession of the ball was Colombian and far from their area, almost always in the Chilean field, because Colombia changed, not the field: ha!

And Colombia changed, also because of the variants that Lorenzo ordered, all of them attacking, except for Mina’s forced due to injury, (that glass boy, he lives disabled!).

So, the relays were piece by piece to have the ball, to gain creation, to look for a goal, but, in the long run, they ended up being only to control, in general terms, the game away from the area. James for Carrascal, Quintero for Arias, Durán for Borré and Sinisterra for Díaz.

By the way: Luis Díaz, the best Colombian player of the moment in football at the highest level, the red lightning of the English Liverpool, nothing that explodes in the National Team, nothing that becomes the leader of the team, nothing that bears the weight of the attack. We are still waiting for the guajiro…

In the long run, the match turned out to be a stuck game, interrupted, very slow and, without telling lies, boring for the eye of the spectator.

Lorenzo started with the old ‘English average’ of winning each and drawing as a visitor, which is not bad at all, and which leaves the team in the race, knowing that it is ready to compete head to head: we are not overmatched…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

