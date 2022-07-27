Gynecologist Fisyuk: abortion in adolescence often leads to infertility

Abortion in adolescence threatens with a number of gynecological problems and often leads to the development of infertility, warned the doctor, obstetrician-gynecologist at the SM-Clinic Reproductive Health Center Victoria Fisyuk. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she listed the main dangers of abortion during a period when the body has not yet fully formed.

The doctor recalled that abortions can be dangerous at any age, but especially in adolescence (under 18). According to her, the termination of the first pregnancy in youth often leads to the development of infertility, as the teenage girl experiences a double “hormonal breakdown” – an early pregnancy and then an abortion. This is a very gross intervention in an organism that has not yet formed, she added.

Fisyuk warned that complications can occur not only after, but also during medical or surgical termination of pregnancy in a teenager. Among them are severe bleeding, infectious complications or complications from anesthesia.

If we talk about the possible consequences of abortion, both in adults and adolescents, then these are: infertility, inflammation of the uterus and appendages due to infection, sepsis. In addition, during an abortion, a violation of the integrity of the uterus is possible with all undesirable consequences: bleeding, the risk of developing cancer in the future increases, and even death is possible. Victoria FisyukObstetrician-gynecologist of the Center for Reproductive Health "SM-Clinic"

In addition, early pregnancy is also a great psycho-emotional burden not only on a teenager, but also on his family members, the physician continued. “A girl may start having behavioral problems, her psycho-emotional health may be disturbed. As a result, it is possible to develop depression or, conversely, aggression, disturbed sleep and appetite. In the future, termination of pregnancy at a young age may also affect a woman’s sexual relations, cause difficulties in creating a family and problems in raising children. In world practice, there is such a term – post-abortion syndrome. And it’s pretty hard to deal with. Not every adult woman, even with several children, can survive it so easily. Not to mention teenagers!” explained the gynecologist.

In conclusion, she advised that it is imperative to talk with adolescents about the dangers of early onset of sexual activity and the consequences of this, to acquaint them with methods for preventing unwanted pregnancies. Teenagers need to trust their parents so that if they become pregnant, they can turn to them for help, and not to friends.

