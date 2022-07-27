Home page World

A damaged building lies on its side after a powerful earthquake struck Bangued in the northern Philippines’ Abra province. © Uncredited/dpa

One of the strongest earthquakes in recent years hit the north of the Philippines on Wednesday. At least one person was killed.

Update from July 27, 7:52 a.m.: The severe earthquake in the north of the Philippines has claimed at least one fatality. A 25-year-old construction worker was buried by a collapsing building that was being worked on, civil protection said. Five people were reportedly injured in landslides and rockfalls.

Philippines: Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits north

First report from July 27th: Manila – The north of the Philippines has been shaken by a violent earthquake. The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Philippines (Phivolcs) initially put the quake, which struck shortly before 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, at a magnitude of 7.3.

The value was later corrected to 7. The epicenter was in the town of Lagangilang in Abra province. The region is located in the north of the island of Luzon, 335 kilometers north of the capital Manila. There was no tsunami warning.

Numerous buildings and bridges were damaged, the mayor of Lagangilang said. In addition, landslides are said to have occurred. Civil protection announced that power and radio signals had failed in some affected areas. “We feel aftershocks every 15 minutes,” provincial vice governor Joy Bernos said on Philippine television. “Many people are still staying outside their homes, but so far we have had no reports of any fatalities.”

Strong earthquake in northern Philippines: buildings and bridges damaged

Local Congressman Ching Bernos shared photos online showing houses half collapsed or tipped on their sides, as well as buildings with large cracks and broken glass windows. The tremors were felt as far away as Manila, where people were evacuated from homes and offices. Several high-rise towers were evacuated. The operation of the elevated railway in Greater Manila was also stopped as a precaution.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire – the most geologically active zone on earth. Strong earthquakes occur again and again. In 2013, 220 people were killed in the center of the Southeast Asian island state in the last violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1. In July 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 2,400 people on the island of Luzon. Today’s earthquake in the Philippines is one of the most severe in recent years. (ph/dpa)