Gymnastics | Gymnastics group Gloria’s performance is a tough adjustment from fingers to toes – “We wonder if the music is already too demanding”

Gloria’s the gymnasts are as if they are about to take off when they finish their performance for the European Team Gymnastics Championships this weekend in Vantaa.

Gymnasts push themselves high into the air. The arms stretch out in front and the legs spread to the sides like wings. Sometimes a human tower of seven gymnasts is made.

The program follows by Marzi Nyman pieces don’t fall asleep yet which is supposed to lead the team from Helsinki to the second consecutive prestigious medal.

Nyman’s original song lasts nine minutes, but Gloria’s head coach Riikka Penttilä and another coach, a choreographer Riia Kivimäki have worked on it into a two and a half minute competition performance.

Penttilä says that the team’s program requires strong music behind it so that it can be seen in the movements.

“First we wondered if the music was already too demanding. Before, we’ve had violin-oriented music,” says Penttilä.

At first, the program was demanding, but when you practice it night after night, five days a week, the details have started to fall into place.

“The program is never finished. It’s a finished work, there’s always something to fix. When you hone one movement, it’s fine-tuning to the millimeter, from fingers to toes,” says Penttilä.

The human tower of Gloria’s gymnasts.

In loss meters Gloria has long been “the third Finnish team” behind Minetti and OVO Team from Espoo.

Under Penttilä’s coaching, Gloria has reached a new level. In last fall’s World Championships, Gloria came third after Minetti. The last time Minetit was second in the European Championship organized every other year.

Due to the country quota, a maximum of two Finnish teams will be able to go from Saturday’s qualifying to Sunday’s final in Vantaa. Together with Minetti and Gloria, OVO Team from Espoo and Sirius from Jyväskylä are aiming for a place in the finals.

“For years, many people said that we have no chance of reaching the finals in the prestigious competition due to the country quota. It actually just increased motivation along the way. The entire coaching team has believed in a place in the finals. The coaching team also builds trust in the team,” says Penttilä, who has been a professional coach for 13 years.

Penttilä and Kivimäki are supported by the six-person coaching team Pia Räikkä, Tinja Salminen, Hanna Korjus (ballet) and Sergio Navadio (physique).

Gloria has twelve gymnasts from two clubs, Elise Gymnastics and Pakila Gymnasts.

Gloria’s 21 year old captain Erika Luoto know why Gloria has become such a cohesive group over the years.

“Teammates, good spirit and open communication with the coaching team. We also talk about difficult things together. The athletes’ point of view and suggestions for improvement are carefully listened to,” says Luoto.

Luoto also considers the competition program demanding. It requires good physics when the heart rate rises close to the maximum.

“The program is quite tough, even though the jumps have been reduced. It’s also mentally tough, because the program can’t have ten seconds at the same point.”

According to Luoto, an open discussion culture helps and develops group dynamics.

“It is important to be able to speak confidentially.”

“ “All the coaches say that refereeing should be developed. It’s not a secret.”

Team gymnastics is based on the athletes’ meticulous cooperation. Movements and jumps must be in uniform balance. Since it is a judging event, the judge’s score is decisive.

At the fall 2021 World Championships in Helsinki, the jury was suspected of manipulating the final scores in a way that it got the teams it wanted in a certain order.

Minetti’s victory was not called into question. Instead, the head coach of OVO Team from Espoo, which finished fourth Anneli Laine-Näätänen questioned the actions of the Russian and Bulgarian judges.

There are no Russian teams in Vantaa. Judge lists are not public. Ukraine is represented at the European Championships by the Grand Victory team of eight gymnasts.

The rule changes that came into effect at the beginning of the year were intended to increase the differences between the teams and balance the opinions of the judges.

The most noticeable change in the rules concerned the maximum number of points, which increased from 20 to 30. The evaluated areas are still technical, artistic and gymnastic performance

The nature of the sport is that not every thing can be measured in centimeters or seconds. However, the promised video inspection has not been implemented.

Gloria's head coach Riikka Penttilä practiced competitive rhythmic gymnastics from the age of 7 to 19 and later team gymnastics.

Gloria’s head coach Penttilä and captain Luoto recognize the problems, but want to be careful with their words.

“All the coaches say that refereeing should be developed. It’s not a secret. The matter should be looked at more broadly,” says Penttilä.

“The problem arises when every competition has the same judges. It would be better if they changed”, continues Luoto, who has been in Gloria’s team for five years, longer than anyone else.

Luoto has an exciting week anyway. This spring, he graduated from Haukilahti high school in Espoo and applied to study at Aalto University.

“I hope for more success in gymnastics. You can study later too.”

European team gymnastics championships on Saturday and Sunday at Energia-arena in Vantaa. Youth finals on Sunday at 12:00 and adults at 1:45 p.m.

