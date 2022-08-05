A spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for cooperation between the United States and China on climate.
“It is impossible to solve the world’s most pressing problems without effective dialogue and cooperation,” the spokesman said.
Addressing climate change has been one of the main areas of cooperation between the two superpowers. But China suspended the talks in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Beijing said it has suspended cooperation with the United States in a number of other areas as well, including dialogue between top military leaders.
China’s Foreign Ministry also said it had suspended cooperation with Washington in preventing cross-border crime, drug smuggling and repatriation of illegal immigrants, among eight specific measures.
