The man to beat in the British Grand Prix is ​​undoubtedly Fabio Quartararo, however Aleix Espargaro showed himself to be decidedly fit and combative on Friday free practice at Silverstone. On the English track, the Aprilia rider had conquered his first podium in MotoGP last year and this weekend he is looking for confirmation, as well as wanting to keep the ranking very short.

The Catalan closed the first day of the Silverstone GP with the fifth time in the combined, thanks to the sixth and fifth fastest time in the first and second free practices respectively. In terms of performance, Espargaro is quite satisfied with the progress shown by the RS-GP on the same track one year later: “We have improved the lowering a lot compared to last year, but even if I prefer not to use it, I can make good use of the time here at Silverstone, the bike is very stable and was very competitive today. The lowering and the ground effect are very similar and it is very important, because it allows you to go to almost 100% of the power all the time, whereas five years ago it was impossible to use even 70%. Now you use almost all the power available and it’s fantastic ”.

A great help on this day also came from Maverick Vinales, who appears more and more at ease riding the RS-GP. The rider from Roses pulled Aleix Espargaro for a few laps and the Catalan revealed at the end of the day that there is great collaboration between teammates: “Today we worked together and I am very happy. I have to thank him because he is very humble and willing to go forward and push me to help me. We look at the telemetry and he really looks like my brother, he too wants to bring the title to Aprilia. On Sunday he will have to compete with him and maybe it is too early to help me, but since he does it on Fridays and Saturdays it is a great help for me ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The theme of the weekend, however, is the penalty that Fabio Quartararo will have to serve on Sunday. A Long Lap Penalty was imposed on the reigning world champion for taking down Aleix Espargaro himself in Assen before the summer break. However, the Aprilia rider has to complain about the uniformity of the sanction, which according to him should be revised: “I’m not the one who has to complain about the Long Lap, because I don’t have to pay for it, but it’s really a joke. Eight tenths of a second are lost, you have to work more professionally on these things. The Long Lap Penalty is a light penalty and I like it, but you have to do it the same for every track. Maybe you lose a couple of tenths, but lose eight? It’s ridiculous! Even if it were two seconds, already this year it was proved that even if you discount it you can fight for the podium ”.

Aleix Espargaro argues that the type of sanction is one of the best ideas that have been put in place in recent years. He contributes positively to the MotoGP show, but believes it needs to be revised to create greater equality on the different tracks where it is discounted: “We have to remember that MotoGP is a show and the Long Lap Penalty is good for the show. But the penalty itself is too, for example with the early departures a few years ago you ran into the ride through and it was a disaster. Now with the Long Lap Penalty the show has gotten better and it’s a very good idea, but you have to be serious with that. But you can’t go from two to eight tenths depending on the track. It should take more or less three seconds on all tracks, for me that time is good ”.

“We will talk about it in the Safety Commission,” he continues. “I don’t like my situation now, I have nothing against Fabio. it seems that now I say these things for something against him, but I actually have it with the rules. What we drivers want is for things to be balanced for everyone and everything. Here again there is a difference with other tracks. I repeat, the Long Lap Penalty is one of the best inventions in recent years because it helps the show, basically I like it a lot ”.