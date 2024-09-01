Singer asks for support for PRTB candidate for mayor of São Paulo during show in Goiânia; former coach was in the audience

Country singer Gusttavo Lima stopped a show to declare support for the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB). The episode was recorded on Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) during a performance by the artist in Goiânia (GO).

Gusttavo Lima stated that Marçal will be the “next mayor of Sao Paulo” and said: “If you don’t win, it’s a mess”. The former coach was in the audience.

The singer called Marçal “my companion”. He asked for support from the people of Goiás to “countryman”since Pablo Marçal was born in Goiânia.

“Pablo Marçal is his name, there’s no arguing. He’s the M. Galera from here in Goiânia and Goiás, everyone supporting our friend Pablo Marçal, our fellow countryman […] The city hall is yours. If you don’t win, it’s a mess.”said the singer on stage.

The moment was recorded by the audience present and posted by Marçal on his social media.

Watch (59s):

In 2022, Gusttavo Lima declared support for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential election. Since then, he has avoided making political comments.