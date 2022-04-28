Being a little nervous before exam situations is completely normal. After all, a lot can depend on passing or failing an exam. In the meantime, it is even assumed that nervousness can to a certain extent increase your performance in exam situations – in other words: A little excitement spurs your brain on to peak performance! Good news, right?

But the boundaries between nervousness and what is known as test anxiety are fluid: Some psychologists name the decisive criterion that the physical symptoms of test anxiety (sweating, fast heartbeat, tremors…) negatively affect performance during the exam situation. In this case, you feel so afraid that you can hardly concentrate on your tasks – it can also lead to a complete black-out. So that this doesn’t happen to you, it helps to visualize the origins and causes of test anxiety.

Why Am I Afraid Of Exams?

Ever heard of “fight or escape”? These are the two basic types of defenses that your brain prepares for through anxiety and fear: When we perceive a situation as threatening, our instincts decide at lightning speed whether we have a better chance of surviving fighting or fleeing – depending on the body’s different processes are initiated which manifest themselves as symptoms of our fear.

This process, which is of course a genetic souvenir of our earlier-than-Stone Age ancestors, can be applied fairly precisely to the development of exam anxiety: Here, too, a lot depends on our unconscious assessment of the supposedly threatening situation, in this case, the exam. But just as important here is the assessment of our own abilities: if you generally go through life with more self-confidence, you are probably less inclined to have too much test anxiety. Conversely, of course, this means that low self-confidence leaves more room for test anxiety. However, situation-related factors can also influence the severity of test anxiety.

Hopefully, these two scenarios make it clear to you that a lot depends on your own attitude: completely independent of the subject matter, your thoughts have a direct influence on whether you are particularly prone to exam anxiety or whether you have fewer problems with it. But even if you sometimes feel at the mercy of your negative feelings and feel powerless against them, there is a reason for hope: Of course, there are various methods to improve your attitude and thus your assessment of supposedly threatening situations.

Prevention Measures: How To Prevent Test Anxiety

You can promote the positive re-evaluation of exam situations in different ways – and believe me, it’s worth it! The following strategies will help you prepare for your exams without fear. If the dreaded test is nigh, the emergency hacks below will help you.

Optimism

What you cannot directly influence yourself, you have to accept – for example, the questions you are asked in an exam. But instead of racking your brains in advance about the fact that the exam will be infinitely difficult, try being optimistic: simply assume the best – that's much more reassuring than worrying weeks in advance about something you're about to do have no influence anyway. Practice confidence and serenity, add a few positive vibes – and keep telling yourself: It'll be fine!

Allay Unrealistic Fears

Do you feel like your life depends on the outcome of that one exam? Then let me reassure you: That is definitely not the case! Still, it can sometimes feel like this when we allow fearing too much space in our heads. If you have very specific concerns about your exam, it is best to write them down – and counter them with reasonable arguments! You will notice that this exam will not be the end of the world either

Planning And Structuring

One of the best arguments against your own fear: is optimal exam preparation. Because when you know that you did everything you could to pass the exam, you can face it all the more calmly. In order to be able to resort to this method, you have to be aware a few weeks before the dreaded exam that your exam anxiety could put a spanner in the works.

