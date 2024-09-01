Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 19:33

In a debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewscandidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) criticized the privatization of Sabesp, but made a gesture to the center by saying that “there are concessions that work”. Boulos used the problems of Enel, the electricity concessionaire, to criticize the privatization of Sabesp.

He said that the state-owned concession, recently granted by the government of the State of São Paulo, will be the “Enel of water”.

The PSOL candidate also stated that he could reverse the privatization of cemeteries carried out by the administration of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), which he called an “industry of death.” “A death industry has been created. I will reverse this type of thing,” he said.

Nunes responded that Boulos “will not respond to anything” because he will not be elected mayor.

Despite being against the privatization of Sabesp and saying that he will reverse the privatization of cemeteries, Boulos did not take a clear position on the Sabesp concession. The federal deputy for the PSOL, however, made a gesture by acknowledging services provided by concessionaires that are operational.

“There are concessions that work. Take, for example, the one for laboratory tests. I went to see it, it works, it is efficient. When it is efficient, it is maintained. What is not acceptable is to cheat with public money,” said Boulos.