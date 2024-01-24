Serious road accident between bus and car, an entire family destroyed, mother and two children dead, a 13 year old seriously injured

A truly serious accident occurred on the evening of Monday 22 January, in Austrian territory. Unfortunately a whole family, consisting of a mother and three children, led to truly heartbreaking consequences. Three people lost their lives.

The officers who intervened are currently working to reconstruct the exact scene dynamicsalthough it seems to be quite clear that everything happened perhaps for the ice and or due to human error.

According to information released by some local media, this family's drama occurred in afternoon of Monday 22 January. Precisely shortly after the border ofAustriaalthough it would appear that they were residents of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

It was exactly called Monika Stauderthe 47-year-old woman who was driving his Fiat Panda, with Italian license plate. With her were her three children, aged 7, 10 and 13. The only one to have survived is the largest.

From what emerged at the height of a right bend, the motorist would have lost the control of your vehicle. She would have invaded the oncoming lane and it was precisely in those seconds that a bus was passing.

The impact between the two vehicles was unavoidable. The car has become a pile of sheet metal and asked for the prompt intervention of many rescuers.

Deaths of family members after the accident

The 47 year old mother, after freeing her from the sheets, unfortunately was already there lifeless. They had no choice but to declare his death. Unfortunately, with her, also the son of just 7 years old He did not make it.

The two older ones, aged 10 and 13, do have them transported by helicopter emergency hospital in Innsbruck and Klagenfurt. However, the 10 year old, in the evening he lost his lifethe traumas he suffered were too serious for him.

In the meantime, officers are working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics. Although for now it seems to be quite clear, that perhaps for a distraction or human error, it was the woman driving the Panda who invaded the oncoming lane. The person driving the bus left the accident unharmed.