The Colombian president confirmed through a statement the change in some of the most important portfolios of the Executive, such as Health, Finance, Interior, Transportation and Agriculture. This is the second ministerial shake-up in less than a year and it occurs at a time of crisis and tensions between the parties that formed the government coalition.

The Government of Gustavo Petro confirmed its biggest change in ministerial portfolios, the second in less than a year. The president confirmed that seven of his ministers would leave, in addition to the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE), who would go on to occupy a ministerial portfolio.

The news has shaken Colombian politics due to the fundamental weight that some of the ministries that announced changes have and what this implies for the Government. Through Twitter, Petro reported that the changes of ministers would be made in the areas of Finance, Interior, Health, Agriculture, Transportation, Science, Information Technology and Communication and the aforementioned DAPRE, an area that is not a ministry to use. but it works as such.

The change occurs at a time of crisis within the coalition that until now controlled the Government, with a strong confrontation between the supporters closest to President Petro – circumscribed in the Historical Pact and the Green Party – and the Conservative Parties, Liberal and the U with the health reform as a backdrop.

This reform is one of the basic pillars of the government program that Petro defended during his electoral campaign, but it has found opposition from various parties outside the Executive and within it, such as the three mentioned, something that has precipitated this ministerial change. .

Among the announced replacements there are several names that were imposed on the president as party quotas in the ministries if Petro wanted to enjoy a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

News in development…