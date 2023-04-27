Turkish elections | Erdoğan cancels campaign events due to stomach illness

The president also interrupted a television interview on Tuesday due to illness.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that he is canceling Wednesday and Thursday’s campaign events due to stomach disease, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

“Today I am following the doctors’ advice and resting at home,” the president tweeted.

The president also had to interrupt a television interview on Tuesday due to illness. Vice Chairman of Erdoğan’s AKP Party Erkan Kandemir said that the president will nevertheless participate via video connection in the event organized in the Mersin region on Thursday.

Turkey will hold elections in the middle of next month. The support of Erdoğan and the AKP has decreased in opinion polls due to, among other things, the rise in the cost of living.