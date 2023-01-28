Mexico.- The successful reality show Telemundo‘The House of the Famous’, started its third edition last January 17, and Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not hesitate to express his opinion about the participants of this new season.

Once again, the Imagen Televisión journalist raised a new controversy by stating that the members of the show are complete unknownbecause they have nothing famous.

The statement occurred during the issuance of ‘The last word’ in the program ‘The sun comes out’where Gustavo Adolfo Infante pointed out that he could understand the reason why some participants were in the show, as is the case of the Group Kingbecause he is only in the program to be able to pay his debts.

“Juan Rivera came in and he cried a lot when he came in and he is like a dog without an owner and he doesn’t know where to go. On the other hand, there is Rey Grupero who, honestly, Beto, I know that he has many debts that he has to pay, but what is Rey Grupero going to do there, he is out of touch with reality, ”he explained.

But that was not all, rather the journalist added that he does not see a future for several of the competitors, such as Aylin Mujica and Aleida Nuñezbecause it assures that although both are precious, they are very boring people

“Then they have Aylin Mujica who has a quartz that already promised to take off her clothes, then they have Aleida Nuñez who has a great heart, but it is more boring than dancing with a sister in the XV years. Then some influencers came in who knows who they are who knows where they came from; So the case is kind of weird, but let’s see what is detonated in there,” said the television presenter.

In addition, the journalist also added cruel comments regarding Osmel Sosathe biggest celebrity who participates in the reality show, as the driver indicated that he confused her with a Wizard King who is going through his deathbed.

“There is a man who caught my attention, I said: ‘he must be the king, one of the wise men, but already at the end of his life’, his name is Osmel Sousa and they say that in the contests scoop of beauty, so they brought him here carrying some half-naked guys and he with a crown. That man is going to die of a heart attack, please don’t make me angry because he is already very old ”.

Finally, despite the fact that the journalist did nothing more than attack each of the celebrities who compete in the Telemundo program with his criticism, he still claimed to have “a rooster” who would manage to become the winner of such a reality show.

For Gustavo Adolfo Infante there are two options, Juan Rivera and Aylin Mujica, although he pointed out that the actress would only win if she took off her clothes as promised.

“My rooster today is Juan Rivera because he is a good guy, he is an intelligent guy, a guy who, knowing that he is Rivera and that he does not sing, went the other way, I like him right now so that he can win and if Aylin Mujica She fulfills what she already promised to remove her clothes, she can be a great finalist, “he concluded.