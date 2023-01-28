The US government condemns the terrorist attack in East Jerusalem, but is in no hurry to link it to the Israeli military raid on the West Bank. This statement was made by Deputy Head of the Press Service of the US Department of State Vedant Patel at briefing January 27th.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this apparent terrorist attack. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains unwavering. We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and express our condolences to the Israeli people in connection with this attack,” Patel said.

When journalists asked him if Washington linked the attack to the recent Israeli military raid on the West Bank, the politician said only that the State Department continues to collect information about what happened. Patel also added that the US government condemns any acts of violence against civilians.

On January 27, a terrorist attack took place in the Neve Yaakov area, as a result of which eight people were killed, including the attacker. Another 10 were injured. The attack took place in a synagogue, after which the attacker began to shoot at people when they rushed into the street. See also Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years of reign and wants Camilla to be queen consort

The Russian embassy in Jerusalem reported that there was no information about citizens of the Russian Federation who suffered as a result of the terrorist attack in the synagogue. The consular department of the Russian Embassy in Israel is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Israeli side on this issue.