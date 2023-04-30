A gunman killed five peopleincluding an eight-year-old boy, in a house in Texas, United States.

Among the other victims are two women who were found on top of two children who survived the massacreas reported by the police to the local television station ABC News.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the city of Cleveland, located about 70 kilometers northeast of Houston.

The local sheriff’s office reported that the suspect is a Mexican armed with a semi-automatic rifle. He is still on the run.

Authorities believe the man was intoxicated when he began shooting near the home.

But when residents asked him to stop, he started shooting inside a house, according to local police.

10 people in the house

A total of 10 people were on the property at the time.

Various media report that all the victims are from Honduras. No details have been released about their identities or if they had any relationship with the attacker.

This new incident occurs days after Nine people were injured in a shooting at a teen party. in West Texas.

Two weeks ago, four young men were shot to death during a birthday party in Alabama.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms incidents are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the US.

