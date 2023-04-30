The much-discussed first two performances of Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper went wrong in Madrid and Amsterdam. Duncan Laurence looked there at Khalid & Sophie, where the Eurovision duo released a new version of their song Burning daylight said, and stated: ,,These festivals are organized by fans and fanatics of the Eurovision Song Contest. You send people there and assume that there is good sound. So that’s not it.” Those comments are completely wrong with the Dutch organization of Eurovision in Concert and they therefore came up with a reaction. “The Eurovision in Concert team does not identify in any way with Duncan Laurence’s technical comments during our concert two weeks ago in Amsterdam,” they wrote in a statement.

The organization points out that it has received very good feedback from the audience, the delegations, artists and the AvroTros. ‘Of course we regret that the performance of Mia and Dion did not go smoothly, but the organization of Eurovision in Concert cannot be blamed for this. Technology has absolute priority within our organization, because delegations usually have high expectations of our pre-party in Amsterdam. We therefore only work with reputable and professional parties.’ See also INSS: Payment of precatories is suspended in the country Eurovision in Concert also points out the absence of Laurence at the performance. ‘Obviously Duncan Laurence would have been very welcome in Afas Live two weeks ago. We are convinced that he would have come to different conclusions.’

It is striking that the Dutch delegation supports Eurovision in Concert. Cornald Maas, who, in addition to his role in the selection committee, also presents this pre-party, supports the words of the organization. ‘I’ve been hosting this event since 2009 and the organization of it – certainly in recent years in Afas Live – has been flawless – with a great reputation in Eurovision-loving Europe – and beyond’, he writes, sharing the statement of Eurovision in Concert.

