Last May 10th BANDAI NAMCO Group released financial results for fiscal year 2022. During the presentation a segment was shown with the projects of their IPs currently in production and shipping within the fiscal year going from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Among them it was possible to see the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURYthe new GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE and last but not least the cinematographic film of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED.

Announced again in May 2021, after fifteen years of waiting since the first announcement, the film by Gundam SEED is part of PROJECT ignited and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cosmic Eratogether with the 1/1 scale statue of the Freedom Gundam which is located in Shanghai China and to the new manga Gundam SEED Eclipse.

This means that, if all goes as planned, the Gundam SEED film will not be released in a generic 2024 as anticipated a short while ago, but by the end of March. However, the second feature film by is absent from the list Gundam Hathawaywhich in all likelihood could come out in late 2024 or even 2025.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Group Street Gundam News