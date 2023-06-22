Accident Rome, Manuel’s uncle: “The youtubers were four kids disbanded”

“Four disbanded kids at the mercy of themselves”: this is how the uncle of Manuel Proietti, the 5-year-old boy who died in the accident that took place in Rome on June 14, described the youtubers immediately after the dramatic crash.

Intervened at Live Life, the Rai 1 program broadcast on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 June, the man spoke of TheBorderline and their attitude immediately after the accident, declaring: “The boys were at the mercy of themselves and therefore tend to minimize things. I was there after the accident, they were four disbanded kids and they hadn’t yet understood the extent of the situation, nor could they have understood that they had killed a person”.

“The enormous contrast between twenty-somethings driving around in very expensive cars, which YouTubers do, and a five-year-old boy who dies has created and generated an explosive mixture,” added the boy’s uncle.

The man then retraced the last days lived by Manuel’s family: “Every day since that accursed June 14 has become an ordeal. Every day I come to take all the souvenirs and tickets that will remain with the family, lots of dedications and lots of children who come with their parents and leave a souvenir, a flower and a message. It is continuous, every day and every hour, for us this will remain an important point to remember the little one”.

“My message is not to generate hate in hate. I can’t talk about forgiveness because it’s difficult right now” concluded little Manuel’s uncle, whose funeral took place in a strictly private way yesterday, Wednesday 21 June.