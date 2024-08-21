In 2016, after multiple shootings in the United States, Apple decided to change the gun emoji. The image went from a revolver to a harmless water pistol, something that many sites quickly implemented, including Twitter. Now, under the command of Elon Muskit has been revealed that the gun emoji has returned to its origins on this social network.

Through his official account, Elon Musk revealed that the gun emoji is back to being a traditional gun on Twittersomething that has not been replicated on other social networks. Although for the moment this is only reflected in the desktop version, it will eventually also reach mobile devices. This is what Musk said about it:

“The weakening of the gun emoji coincides with the rise of the progressive mind virus, as a central tenet is equating fake harm with real harm.”

Nerfing of the gun emoji matches rise of the woke mind virus, as a core tenet is equating fake harm with real harm pic.twitter.com/Mhx2HjcES9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

According to Musk, “The woke virus” is one of the main reasons why the gun emoji underwent this radical change almost 10 years agoignoring the social and political context that led Apple to make this decision. This looks like another measure to keep Twitter at the center of the conversation, in order to avoid the loss of advertising that we have seen since the owner of Tesla bought the social network.

For now We can only wait to see what Elon Musk’s next move will be with this social network.. On related topics, Tesla approves its CEO’s ridiculous new salary. Likewise, Twitter’s “likes” are now private.

Author’s Note:

Elon Musk is using the term “woke virus” to refer to anything that is not to his liking or against his left-wing views. It will be interesting to see what else will change on Twitter, which will cause more companies to stop supporting the social network.

Via: Elon Musk