Ilaria Salis, the father: “Statements damaging to his reputation regarding the alleged assault on the Lega kiosk in Monza”

The father of Ilaria SalisRoberto, decided to sue the minister Matteo Salvini.

The woman is accused of attacking two neo-Nazi militants: “It was blocked with a truncheon and in the company of an extremist – the deputy prime minister recalled –. In the event of a conviction for violence, in my opinion, the opportunity for him to enter the classroom to educate and raise children is nil“.

Statements to which the activist's father, as reported the Republic, had initially responded dryly: “I don't have time for these things. I wish my daughter to have a tenth of the ethical values ​​of mine.”

But now things seem to be changing: “We will get the appropriate power of attorney from Ilaria because, following the statements damaging to his reputation regarding the alleged attack on the Lega kiosk in Monzawe have decided to sue Matteo Salvini for defamation”: announced the 39-year-old's father.

The reference is to the events of 2017, when a group of members of a community center attacked a League gazebo, events for which Salis was acquitted of all charges.

The complaint doesn't stop at Salvini, but also Sallusti and Brindisi

The family also decided to sue Giuseppe Brindisi And Alessandro Sallusti for defamation”, says the family.

During the broadcast, Alessandro Sallustidirector of il Giornale, had spoken about the demonstrations in Budapest, saying that “the group with which the girl was there is not a group of boy scouts, but it had been several times accused of terrorist actions”.

The upset father immediately retorted: “If he continues to talk, I'll shut down”, adding “here we are trying to start a shitstorm, which is a shameful thing, for ignoble beings”. Before leaving the live broadcast he then threatened to sue: “Anyone who does these things should be struck from the register of journalists”.

“After the shameful ambush suffered yesterday by Ilaria Salis' father during the Diario del Giorno broadcast on Rete4 by Brindisi and Sallusti, the family announces that it is suspending any communication with the press waiting to determine whether to proceed with some selected newspapers or whether to end media communications altogether” we read in a post on Facebook.

The note continues: “All defamatory attitudes will be denounced as soon as possible!”.

The meeting in prison

After meeting his daughter in the maximum security prison in Budapest where she has been locked up for 11 months, Roberto Salis returned to Italy yesterday evening, landing at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport on a Ryanair flight. During the last hearing “Ilaria was in quite a bit of difficulty, very emotionally dragged. She was feeling a little dizzy,” her father said.

“Yesterday, however, I saw her calmer, more beautiful, just like my daughter is”. Also because after the outcry raised “there was a slight benefit for me and for the other inmates”, Ilaria had told him, so much so that now she has become “Joan of Arc” for everyone”.

Tajani: “Ilaria is not a political case”

And regarding Salvini's statements, Tajani recommended: “Do not transform a judicial matter into a political case.”