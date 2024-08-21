Ciudad Juarez.- Sixty-seven road safety officers will be taking part in the surveillance operation for the upcoming return to school.

Parents have the challenge of transporting their children safely and not being part of the traffic chaos by respecting the traffic regulations and the instructions of the teaching staff at the time of entry and exit of girls, boys and adolescents.

The General Coordination of Road Safety reported that it is already prepared for the return to classes of basic education students.

Two weeks ago, and with the start of activities at universities, a device was deployed.

Starting this Monday, 67 officers will be carrying out the “Labor Cruising” operation, both on the different main roads with the highest traffic, as well as in various educational institutions, during entry and exit hours, which aims to avoid traffic incidents.

Parents are advised to leave home early to avoid inconveniences, as an increase in vehicle traffic is expected; to respect school zones and pedestrian crossings, as well as to avoid double parking in the pick-up and drop-off zones at schools, since this prevents free transit in the area and affects users.

Likewise, we ask you to respect road signs, the instructions of the agents, wear a seat belt, not exceed the established speed limits and be courteous and respectful towards drivers and pedestrians.

The corporation works “Towards a better road culture” in order to reduce incidents and create awareness and responsibility when traveling on the various roads in our city.