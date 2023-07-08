A fire broke out after an explosion on an offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico. At least two workers die, there are injured and missing

BAn explosion and fire on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico killed two workers and injured six. Another worker is still missing, said the Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday. The accident happened on the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform around 80 kilometers north-west of the city of Ciudad del Carmen. More than 320 people were reportedly taken to safety.

The explosion occurred early Friday morning at a gas production facility, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The causes of the incident are being investigated, as announced by Pemex boss Octavio Romero. Rescue and fire-fighting ships from Pemex and the Navy were deployed.