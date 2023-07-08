The United States and other allies have spent months building a so-called “steel mountain” of weapons in Ukraine and training Ukrainian forces in combined arms techniques to help Kiev penetrate Russia’s formidable defenses during its counteroffensive.

But Russia also spent months digging defensive positions, laying land mines around them and constructing heavily armed fortifications that made Ukraine’s progress in the east and south slow and bloody.

“It is too early to judge the course of the counterattack,” Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, told reporters.

“They are still testing Russian lines (and) Russian regions for weaknesses,” Kahl added.

“The real test will be when they identify these points, and how quickly they can exploit those vulnerabilities,” he said.

Kahl’s comments came as he announced the provision of cluster munitions that the Pentagon hopes will help ensure Ukraine has sufficient firepower.

“We want to make sure that the Ukrainians have enough artillery to keep them fighting in the context of the current counter-offensive, because things are going a little slower than some had hoped,” he said.

Some US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed optimism that Kiev has all the weapons it needs, including mine-clearing devices and minesweepers.

Ukraine may also have a unique opportunity following last month’s armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military group Wagner, which American officials say exposed the devastating effects of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Prigozhin was still in his country, along with thousands of Wagner fighters.