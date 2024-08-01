The 2024 Gulf 12h has been officially confirmed for December 15 and the application process is now open.

As per tradition, the race will be held on the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi and for the 13th edition the organisers of Driving Force Events have revealed the first details.

The most important one certainly concerns the composition of the crews, which for what concerns the PRO Class will see the presence of a Bronze driver alongside any Platinum, Gold or Silver drivers, or three Silver competitors.

If there are two Bronzes on a car, then it will be placed in the PRO/AM class, while Gold and Platinum will not be admitted to AM.

For this year, a new format has also been decided to divide the race into two parts. The first will be 8 hours, after which we will have a break of a couple of hours (where activities for media and enthusiasts will be organized), to then start again with a new starting procedure for the remaining 4 hours and conclusion at night.

“We are constantly committed to making the Gulf 12h a memorable and entertaining conclusion to the racing season and the 2024 edition will be another milestone,” said Andrea Ficarelli, Head of Driving Force Events.

“In addition to the well-known advantages of a world-class venue, a unique atmosphere and excellent facilities in ideal weather conditions, we have modified the race format and driver categorisations, based on constructive discussions with the teams and drivers.”

“These factors will combine to make the 2024 Gulf 12h another unforgettable experience.”