Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, is seriously ill with leukemia in Moscowwhere she remains isolated and with a probability of survival of 50%, reported this Wednesday The Daily Telegraph.

The London newspaper, which cites sources in direct contact with the family, says that the leukemia that was announced last May suffered returned after a period in remissionand Asma Al Asad, a British-Syrian, “stays away from other people in order to avoid infection.”

Her father, cardiologist Fawaz Akhras, has been taking care of her before and after her arrival in the Russian capital, where the Al Assads took refuge after the fall of the Syrian regime. Sources say that is “heartbroken”, according to the Telegraph.

Asma, 49, born and raised in the UK, was previously treated for a breast cancerwhich was said to be cured in August 2019.

In recent days, rumors have circulated that the wife of the deposed dictator wanted to return to London to receive treatment and divorce her husband, which the Kremlin apparently denied.





The British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has made it clear thatand you will not be allowed to enter the country. “I want to confirm that he is a sanctioned person and is not welcome in the UK”he said in an appearance in the House of Commons following the fall of the Syrian regime, on December 8, after 14 years in power.