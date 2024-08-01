The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has released a detailed report on the status of the Mexican banking systemhighlighting its robustness and resilience after a rigorous evaluation.

According to the report, of the 49 multiple banking institutions evaluated during the previous year, 44 achieved a qualification satisfactory in its performance.

The analysis of Tax authorities shows that the banking services offered are divided into several segments, with commercial banking representing 44%, private equity banking 28%, and niche banking 11%.

The Specialized services and corporate banking account for 10% remaining, indicating a diversification in the financial services available to consumers.

The report also highlights the integration of new technologies in the sector, noting significant changes in the services offered and the adoption of technological methods in processes such as onboarding.

This reflects an ongoing effort by banks to expand their coverage and reach a broader population, especially those with limited access to certain technologies.

In terms of financial inclusion, the SHCP noted a positive trend towards expansion banking coverage, although there is still a long way to go to achieve a more dynamic and accessible financial market.

On the other hand, with regard to risk management, it was confirmed that the banking sector maintains a robust position, with effective strategies to minimize the risks to which the financial system is exposed.

The sector is also showing a growing commitment to sustainable finance, as demonstrated by the introduction of products such as green mortgages.

In parallel, gender equality remains a priority, with efforts underway to increase female representation in leadership roles within financial institutions.

This overview of Mexican banking reflects a sector that, despite challenges, continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing market and an increasingly digitalized society.