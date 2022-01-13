BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that theARCREVO EMEA Tournament organized by ARC SYSTEM WORKS And BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- will continue with the qualifying events this January, also in Italy. Further details are provided below.

The Guilty Gear -Strive- ARCREVO EMEA Tournament continues this weekend and also includes Italy!

The ARCREVO EMEA Tournament by Arc System Works Co., Ltd. and BANDAI NAMCO Europe SAS is an online competition in which the best players will compete to qualify for the finals of the ARCREVO EMEA: there are 5 official qualifying events in 5 regions in EMEA and lots of DAREDEVIL events (community events) to highlight the best fighters. Qualifier events run until January 16th, with the ARCREVO EMEA finals taking place on February 27th.

With players who have qualified through the official events, 3 players at the top of the DAREDEVIL Leaderboard will qualify for the finals.

EVENTS QUALIFIER

These events are official tournaments of BANDAI NAMCO Europe SAS and Arc System Works. The idea behind these types of events is to allow a player from a specific EMEA region to qualify for the finals. These are the countries participating this weekend:

January 16 // Region 5: Algeria, Andorra, Belgium, France, ITALY, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland

EVENTS DAREDEVIL

In addition to ARCREVO EMEA, independent organizers can apply for their online tournament to be recognized as “DAREDEVIL”. These events reward Ranking Points from 1st to 25th place (depending on tournament size).

These events can be organized until January 15th.

ARCREVO EMEA Finals

The ARCREVO EMEA Finals will take place on February 27 with the 8 finalists competing to win the € 10,000 cash prize.

For more information on ARCREVO EMEA https://www.arcrevo.eu/ or https://youtu.be/NosG7xaL5xI

To follow the challenges of this weekend https://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcoeurope.

For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, follow us: