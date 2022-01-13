The First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov on Thursday, January 13, assessed the fate of the American bill providing for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia in the event of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine.

The bill is provided just in case, and the situation of “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, which the United States is scared of, is very hypothetical, he said in an interview with “Duma TV“.

Nikonov also pointed to small chances for the adoption of the bill by Republican Ted Cruz on sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, which is scheduled for consideration on January 14. According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden is against this so far, which means that the Democratic Party will most likely not support him.

The day before, it was reported that a group of Democratic senators in the United States had presented a bill providing for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia in case of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine. The initiative was put forward by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez (Democrat from New Jersey). Among other things, the document envisages a ban on transactions with the primary and secondary government debt of the Russian Federation.

In turn, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on January 13 expressed confidence that the initiatives of the US legislative bodies, including anti-Russian sanctions, are aimed at influencing Moscow against the background of negotiations on security guarantees. The senior diplomat called the calls of the US congressmen to introduce new anti-Russian sanctions unpromising. According to Antonov, the strategy of threats to the United States will not benefit, and international security will suffer in the process.

Security guarantees are negotiated in three phases. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. It lasted approximately 7.5 hours. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and the next day consultations are scheduled at the Vienna platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

After the January 12 meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the meeting “a difficult but important discussion.” He said that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as security issues in Europe. In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko also said that de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine is possible if Kiev is forced to comply with the Minsk agreements. He stressed that NATO should stop military assistance to Ukraine.

Western media have repeatedly published articles that speak of an allegedly possible Russian invasion. Moscow, on the other hand, denied such accusations. So, on December 23, during a press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered a question about the alleged plans to “invade” Ukraine. According to him, such statements give the impression that the Ukrainian side is “preparing a third operation” in Donbass.