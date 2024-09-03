Pending their official presentation to the media, Guillermo Ochoa has already been registered with his new team, AFS of the Portuguese Primeira LigaThe Mexican goalkeeper found space in his 5th league in the old continent, making him the first player to achieve this.

Through the official website of the Portuguese League, it can be confirmed that the Mexican has been registered by the AFS, and it has even been revealed that he will wear the number 13 as he has done for quite some time. It is also noted that he has been registered under Spanish nationality, this in order to avoid occupying a foreigner’s place.

The AFS currently has 4 goalkeepers -including Ochoa- so they will have to fight against them for the starting position. They with Lucas Moura from Brazil, Trigueira from Portugal and Simao also from Brazil, who has been a starter for the Portuguese team since its arrival in the First Division.

As for Guillermo Ochoa’s possible debut, this is a mystery for now, since it is known that he has not played a match for more than three months, his return to the field would be gradual, hoping that he first gets into rhythm, then he could fight for a starting position, although his veteran badge could help him get the job soon.

His first call could be on September 14 when the team returns. Portuguese League on his Day 5, when the AFS welcome at home Ave RiverPaco Memo’s new team is currently in 11th place overall with 4 games played, 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses to add 4 points, and being one of the newly promoted teams, it will also be one of those fighting to stay in the relegation zone.