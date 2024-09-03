He Dorset Museum, located in the city of Dorchester, United Kingdom, has scheduled an exclusive night of visits for naturists. This unique event, scheduled for September 17, was organized in collaboration with British Naturism (BN), the main naturism association in the country.

Access to this unique event requires the purchase of a ticket that costs 16 pounds for BN members, equivalent to approximately $87,000, and 20 pounds ($109,000) for the general public who wish to participate without prior affiliation.

Once the ticket is purchased, Participants must undress before entering the exhibition, an essential condition to immerse yourself in the naturist experience of the tour.

In addition to exclusive access to the facilities, admission includes a glass of wine, as well as access to changing rooms and lockers where visitors can safely store their belongings during their stay at the museum.

The tour promises to be “an incredible opportunity” according to the organizers. Visitors will have the chance to admire the Historic Victorian Hall and the modern Acheson Atrium, which stands out for its Roman mosaics decorating walls and floors. The experience is presented not only as a cultural tour, but also as a unique way to experience art and history.

Since reopening in 2021 following a £16.4m refurbishment that took more than two years, Dorset Museum has enriched its cultural offering. The collection includes stories about the life of palaeontologist Mary Anning, papers by novelist Thomas Hardy, works by sculptor Elisabeth Frink and natural history pieces dating back as far as 250 million years.

