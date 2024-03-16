Royal fans are wondering about the seriousness of the situation and the possibility for Kate Middleton to return to good condition, as we have always seen her.

Around Kate Middleton a mysterious aura is spreading more and more which does nothing but cause more and more doubts and speculation about the Royal Family. His appearances on the public scene after his abdominal surgery in January, due to his clumsy methods and outings, arouse more concern than anything else.

Kensington Palace's secrecy about the nature of his illness has given rise to many rumors and conspiracy theories. In the end, in addition to the apology after the scandal of the “fake” family photo, the removal also came retouched photo which was published for Mother's Day.

A shocking indiscretion would have arrived just a few hours ago. The American blogger Jessica Reed Kraus, known for her scoops involving various celebrities, revealed on Instagram that Kate Middleton would have suffered a bowel surgery and would be facing recovery with a stoma bag.

The news seems credible especially because it was reported by other authoritative sources, not just on social media. The information, in fact, is also confirmed in the words of real experts such as Antonio Caprarica who, right from the start, had hypothesized an intestinal problem.

The silence of Kensington Palace it's glacial and certainly doesn't help dispel the uncertainties about Kate Middleton. Official secrecy could be the uncompromisingly chosen tool to protect Kate Middleton's public image and her privacy, right now as she faces a delicate moment.

There convalescence was destined to last as long as 12 weeks, which explains his prolonged absence and his replacement at the annual St. Patrick's Day event with the Irish Guards on 17 March. The Princess of Wales did not attend: in her place Lady Ghika, wife of the lieutenant colonel of the regiment.

Royal fans wonder about the gravity of the situation and on the possibility for Kate to return to good condition, as we have always seen and known her. The news of stoma has caused particular apprehension and, no less importantly, concern for the future of the Royal Family itself. There are no official confirmations from Kensington Palace and the real nature of the intervention remains a big question mark.